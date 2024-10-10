In his recently published memoir, Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley accused former manager and Treble Charger member Greig Nori of sexual abuse. Now, Nori has responded to the allegations.

Nori refuted Whibley's accusations, claiming that their sexual relationship — which allegedly began when Nori was in his late 30s and Whibley was 18 — was a consenting one.

"The accusation that I initiated the relationship is false," Nori wrote in a statement [via Toronto Star]. "I did not initiate it. Whibley initiated it, aggressively."

He said, "When the relationship began Whibley was an adult, as was I."

He added, "The accusation that I pressured Whibley to continue the relationship is false. The accusation that I pressured Whibley to continue the relationship by accusing him of homophobia is false. Ultimately the relationship simply faded out. Consensually. Our business relationship continued."

Whibley previously claimed that Nori began non-consensually pursuing him after the pair took ecstasy at a warehouse party together, and, in a bathroom stall, Nori "reached over, grabbed my face, and kissed me on the mouth passionately," Whibley wrote.

"I was very confused," he continued. "Was that OK? Was I upset? Did I like it? Was he gay? Was he just high and being crazy? So many thoughts were coming at me so quickly that I couldn't comprehend them."