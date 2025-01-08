Darkside have lifted the curtain on their third studio LP. The NYC-based outfit formed by Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington will deliver Nothing on February 28 via Matador Records.

The nine-track Nothing follows Darkside's 2021 album Spiral, and is the group's first release since 2023's Live at Spiral House recording.

Single "Graucha Max" appears in the tracklist after arriving last October, while the LP marks the group's first studio LP with drummer and percussionist Tlacael Esparza in the fold as a full-time member. New song "S.N.C" and its irresistible, funky clavinet can be heard in the player below.

As previously reported, Darkside will embark on a 2025 North American tour in March and April, marking their first live dates on the continent in 11 years. Canadian stops are set for Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Nothing:

1. Slau

2. S.N.C

3. Are You Tired

4. Graucha Max

5. American References

6. Heavy is Good For This

7. Hell Suite (Part I)

8. Hell Suite (Part II)

9. Sin El Sol No Hay