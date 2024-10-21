Darkside — the New York City-based experimental electronic duo of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington — have announced their first North American tour in a whopping 11 years. It's set for 2025 with drummer Tlacael Esparza. The itinerary is set to include a trio of Canadian stops in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver — and they're sharing the news alongside the arrival of fresh single "Graucha Max."

Darkside are currently on tour in Europe and will bring their new stage show to select cities in North America starting March 13 in Chicago, IL. The month of March will see Canadian concerts at Toronto's History (March 15) and Montreal's MTELUS (March 16), before the venture returns to Canada within the first week of the following month for an April 5 gig at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales that get underway tomorrow (October 22). Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as the grimy new track "Graucha Max."



Darkside 2025 Tour Dates:

03/13 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

03/14 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

03/15 Toronto, ON - History

03/16 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

03/18 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

03/19 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

03/21 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

03/23 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

03/25 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

03/26 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

04/04 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

04/05 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

04/06 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

04/15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

04/16 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom