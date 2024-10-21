Darkside — the New York City-based experimental electronic duo of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington — have announced their first North American tour in a whopping 11 years. It's set for 2025 with drummer Tlacael Esparza. The itinerary is set to include a trio of Canadian stops in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver — and they're sharing the news alongside the arrival of fresh single "Graucha Max."
Darkside are currently on tour in Europe and will bring their new stage show to select cities in North America starting March 13 in Chicago, IL. The month of March will see Canadian concerts at Toronto's History (March 15) and Montreal's MTELUS (March 16), before the venture returns to Canada within the first week of the following month for an April 5 gig at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre.
Tickets go on sale Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales that get underway tomorrow (October 22). Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as the grimy new track "Graucha Max."
Darkside 2025 Tour Dates:
03/13 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
03/14 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
03/15 Toronto, ON - History
03/16 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
03/18 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
03/19 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
03/21 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
03/23 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
03/25 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
03/26 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
04/04 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
04/05 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
04/06 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
04/15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
04/16 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom