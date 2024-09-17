Clairmont The Second will premiere a new full-length album this week at a Toronto listening event.

The artist announced that new material can be heard in person at "A Long Overdue Listening Event," set to take place September 19 at the Root Down Studio, located at 225 Geary Avenue. Attendance is free of charge, though space is limited.

Clairmont The Second's forthcoming new album follows 2022 EP Full Circle, and marks his first full-length since 2020's It's Not How It Sounds.

Below, watch videos for the artist's 2024 singles "leavin the world behind" and "almost got me." On X, he announced that another new song will arrive this Thursday (September 19).