Chastity Belt and Holy Wave have teamed up for a double single. Arriving February 7 via Suicide Squeeze. Chastity Belt have offered up "That Guy," while Holy Wave have loaned a track called "Time Crisis Too."

Today, Chastity Belt digitally release "That Guy," an outtake from this year's Live Laugh Love. "There's this one line in the song about this habit I have with music where, when I find a new song that I love, I listen to it on repeat until it no longer makes me feel anything. Like I've drained all the blood from it," Julia Shapiro said via press release. Listen to it below.

The 7-inch will be limited to 1,000 copies — 400 yellow, 300 red and 300 green discs. Pre-orders can be made on Suicide Squeeze's website.