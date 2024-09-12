Dua Lipa is doing a leap across the globe over the next year or so, as the pop star has just announced more international dates for 2025, including a pair of shows in Toronto.

After wrapping up her previously announced Asian tour toward the end of this year, the singer will recommence her globetrotting in late March in Australia. From there, she'll head to Europe and the UK through spring and summer, and touch down in North America beginning with a doubleheader at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on September 1 and 2. A US run will follow, bringing her into mid-October 2025.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public next Friday, September 20. Presale signup can be found at the artist's website. See the 2025 schedule below.

Dua Lipa 2025 Tour Dates:

03/20 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

03/26 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

04/02 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

05/11 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

05/12 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

05/15 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

05/16 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

05/19 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

05/20 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

05/23 Paris, France - La Défense Arena

05/27 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

05/28 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

05/31 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

06/01 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

06/03 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

06/04 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

06/07 Milan, Italy - Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)

06/11 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

06/13 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

06/20 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

06/21 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

06/24 Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium

06/27 Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium

09/01 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

09/02 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

09/05 Chicago, IL - United Center

09/06 Chicago, IL - United Center

09/09 Boston, MA - TD Garden

09/10 Boston, MA - TD Garden

09/13 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

09/14 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

09/17 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09/18 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09/26 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

09/27 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

09/30 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10/01 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10/04 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

10/05 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

10/11 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

10/12 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

10/15 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10/16 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena