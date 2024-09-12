Dua Lipa is doing a leap across the globe over the next year or so, as the pop star has just announced more international dates for 2025, including a pair of shows in Toronto.
After wrapping up her previously announced Asian tour toward the end of this year, the singer will recommence her globetrotting in late March in Australia. From there, she'll head to Europe and the UK through spring and summer, and touch down in North America beginning with a doubleheader at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on September 1 and 2. A US run will follow, bringing her into mid-October 2025.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public next Friday, September 20. Presale signup can be found at the artist's website. See the 2025 schedule below.
Dua Lipa 2025 Tour Dates:
03/20 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
03/26 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
04/02 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
05/11 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
05/12 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
05/15 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
05/16 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
05/19 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
05/20 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
05/23 Paris, France - La Défense Arena
05/27 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
05/28 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
05/31 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
06/01 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
06/03 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
06/04 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
06/07 Milan, Italy - Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)
06/11 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
06/13 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
06/20 London, UK - Wembley Stadium
06/21 London, UK - Wembley Stadium
06/24 Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium
06/27 Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium
09/01 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
09/02 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
09/05 Chicago, IL - United Center
09/06 Chicago, IL - United Center
09/09 Boston, MA - TD Garden
09/10 Boston, MA - TD Garden
09/13 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
09/14 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
09/17 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
09/18 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
09/26 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
09/27 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
09/30 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10/01 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10/04 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
10/05 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
10/11 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
10/12 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
10/15 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
10/16 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena