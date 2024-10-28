Big news for the nerdy millennial types among us: Cake are planning to release a new album next year.

Frontman John McCrea revealed to KMUW that the band hope to have an album done by the end of this year, and Cake confirmed their recent activity with a performance on Texas Public Radio last week. For the station, they played an unreleased track called "Billionaire in Space" inside a freight elevator. Watch it below, unless you're claustrophobic.

The yet-to-be-officially-announced album will likely arrive in 2025. It'll be their first record in 14 years, following 2011's Showroom of Compassion.