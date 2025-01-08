Evan Westfall — one of the founding members of folk outfit CAAMP — has gone solo on his upcoming record. IS THIS OUR EXIT? arrives January 24 via his Super Sport Records.

The entirely instrumental album shows the songwriter experimenting with open tunings and different guitar stringings. "I think the responsibility of being a good partner, and the feeling of being at home, changed the way I wanted to play," Westfall says of his pivot in a press release.

Today, Westfall has shared, "SISDM," the album's first offering inspired by the extremes of the seasons in Ohio. Listen to it, and check out the tracklist for IS THIS OUR EXIT? below.



IS THIS OUR EXIT?:

1. IS THIS OUR EXIT?

2. DOGGIE HEAVEN

3. SISDM

4. COUNTRY BREAKFAST

5. RUDY

6. STICKBALL

7. BLUFFTON, OH

8. TWO FORKS IN THE DRAWER