Butcher Brown have detailed a new album. The Virginia-raised outfit will share Letters from the Atlantic on March 28 via Concord Jazz.

Following 2023's Solar Music, the 12-song Letters from the Atlantic is all about the journey, one on which Butcher Brown are joined by guests including Yaya Bey, Melanie Charles, Leanor Wolf, Mia Gladstone, Victoria Vict​​oria, Nicholas Payton and Neal Francis.

"We want this full record to feel like you're floating on a trip — it's taking you on a journey, and you can determine what each song reminds you of," the group shared of the album. "It's a story of everything we listen to, capturing nostalgia for Virginia, the East Coast and overseas."

Arriving alongside today's news is "Ibiza," which pulls influence from the deep house commonly heard on the Balearic island.

"There was something magical about the recording of this song, cosmic is the only way to describe that feeling," Butcher Brown shared of the single. "The excitement and joy everyone felt listening back in the control room was a clear sign we should get this out to the world. We hope 'Ibiza' takes you somewhere warm and offers a level of comfort."

Butcher Brown will take their latest on tour in April, making a stop in Canada at Vancouver's Biltmore Cabaret. Find the complete itinerary below, with tour and ticket details available via Butcher Brown's official website.



Letters From the Atlantic:

1. Seagulls

2. Unwind (feat. Melanie Charles)

3. Backline

4. Right Here (feat. Leanor Wolf)

5. Change in Weather (feat. MIA GLADSTONE)

6. Dinorah Dinorah

7. I Remember (feat. Yaya Bey)

8. Ibiza

9. Hold You (feat. Victoria Victoria)

10. Montrose Forest (feat. Nicholas Payton)

11. Something New About You (feat. Neal Francis)

12. Infant Eyes

Butcher Brown 2025 Tour Dates:

03/29 Chicago, IL – SPACE

04/02 Boston, MA – Brighton

04/04 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

04/05 Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

04/11 Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

04/12 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

04/18 Portland, OR – The Get Down

04/19 Seattle, WA – Nectar Lounge

04/20 Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret

04/22 Boise, ID – Neurolux

04/23 Salt Lake City, UT – State Room

04/26 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

04/27 Santa Cruz, CA – Kuumbwa

04/29 San Diego, CA – Casbah

04/30 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theatre