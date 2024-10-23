Conor Oberst has given an update on his health nearly a month after Bright Eyes announced they had cancelled all remaining 2024 shows, sharing that the band will resume their international tour early next year.

In a video shared via Instagram, Oberst said that he's "feeling a lot better" and that Bright Eyes will resume touring in January 2025.

"Yeah, everyone who's reached out, it's very appreciated, and I'm feeling a lot better," he says in the video, which you can watch below. "We're planning on resuming tour next year, like end of January, and yeah, if all goes well, as planned, then hopefully we'll see lots of you somewhere in the world in 2025. Sounds crazy to even say that number. But um, yeah, I really really appreciate everything and yeah, love you guys, see you soon."

Bright Eyes cancelled their remaining 2024 tour dates after Oberst "developed a condition that is exacerbated by excessive singing, requiring both treatment and recuperation." Concertgoers who had attended shows prior to the tour's cancellation expressed concern about Oberst's mental and physical health.

The band had been touring behind new album Five Dice, All Threes, which arrived in September. Canadian dates scheduled for 2025 include stops in Vancouver and Toronto.