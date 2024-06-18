Bright Eyes Confirm 11th Album Arriving This Fall

Nearly four years removed from venturing Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, long-running Nebraska trio Bright Eyes have confirmed that a new album will be released in 2024.

On Instagram, the band shared a video teaser showing Conor Oberst's nephew Sam on stage at New York City's Bowery Ballroom this past April during one of the songwriter's "Conor Oberst and Friends" residency shows.

"Yeah, we're taking over," he says to the crowd, before announcing, "New Bright Eyes album this summer, by the way."

Not unlike some Jeopardy! contestants last year, his Bright Eyes knowledge is quickly corrected, with text reading, "Actually, nephew Sam, it's out this fall."

The video tease follows some shots of the trio "baking cake" in a Nebraska studio, which you can also find below.

Revisit Exclaim!'s review of Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. In the time since that album's release, Bright Eyes began reissuing their back catalogue with companion EPs featuring reworked versions of album tracks.

Earlier this year, Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers reunited Better Oblivion Community Center in Los Angeles. His supergroup Monsters of Folk also celebrated their first and only album with an expanded reissue.