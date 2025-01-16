Halifax's Braden Lam has announced his latest album The Cloudmaker's Cry, and alongside the news, he's also shared the video for new single "Wide Open," a duet with Vancouver's Michaela Slinger.

The Cloudmaker's Cry arrives April 11, and it promises a more refined and confident version of Lam's expansive alt-country. "Wide Open" follows previous singles "Beautiful Neighbourhoods" and "Highway Jesus," and it finds Lam leaning further into classic country than ever before.

In a statement about the new track, Lam said:

My wife, Lassie Fai... (who also duets on an upcoming album track called "Cowboy Boots"), got rushed to the hospital in early 2023 due to severe endometriosis, a terribly painful and understudied disease. The sudden cancer scare and full hysterectomy for a woman in her 20s rocked our relationship really hard for that entire year. It was super stressful, we almost lost our business through the process and I regretfully carried on with an album release and tour overseas shortly after her surgery. I wasn't the best version of myself, or the best emotional support in all the ways I could have been. I wrote the chorus as I was thinking about her and this whirlwind experience. "Wide Open" is an apology, a humble invitation to keep trying, and a sign to get closer in a moment that is trying to drive you apart.

Check out the video for "Wide Open" and see The Cloudmaker's Cry's tracklist below.



The Cloudmaker's Cry:

1. The Hold

2. In The Narrows

3. Hurricane Season

4. Cowboy Boots ft. Lassie Fai

5. HighwayJesus

6. Beautiful Neighbourhoods

7. Wide Open ft. Michaela Slinger

8. Bigger Flame

9. Obsolete

10. Sore