Born Ruffians were just revealed to be among the stellar roster of artists heading to Orillia for Mariposa Folk Festival in 2025, and now, the group will have some new material to showcase this summer. Their newly announced ninth studio album Beauty's Pride will arrive at the top of summer on June 6 through Wavy Haze Records.

Today, the band are previewing the effort with lead single "Mean Time," which vocalist Luke Lalonde describes as "something completely out of the mould of the band."

He elaborated in a release:

With "Mean Time," I was reading Nabokov's autobiography, Speak Memory, and I thought it was really beautiful. At the very beginning, he writes about time, and how your life is essentially a brief crack of light between two eternities of darkness, and how we're sort of existing inside of these bookends. Maybe that idea used to be sort of panic-inducing to me — I've had a fear of death since I was a really little kid. But, lately I haven't been feeling that way. I just think there's something more beautiful about that briefness of life, and how we don't really know what's in the before and after.

Listen to "Mean Time" below, where you can also find the album's tracklist.



Beauty's Pride:

1. Mean Time

2. To Be Seen

3. What a Ride

4. Let You Down

5. All My Life

6. Athena

7. Can We Go Now

8. Incoming

9. Supersonic Man

10. The Knowing Is Easy

11. Do

12. Hi

13. In the Meantime

14. Beauty's Pride