Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage Get 'NUTTY' on New Album as Bodysync

Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage have detailed their second album as Bodysync. The duo will share NUTTY on June 28 via their Buddies Inc. imprint.

Following 2022 debut Radio Active (which we're hoping you didn't miss that year), the 12-song NUTTY is, per the duo, "dance music by fans of DIY punk and Y2K pop, with a healthy dose of absurdity." The album includes a lone collaboration with Daniela Andrade.

"Keeping things a little nutty has just been like, the mantra," the two explain of the album. "The discourse in electronic music is so enveloping and polarizing. We just choose to focus on our legends — Todd Terry, Paul Johnson. There's so much comedy in their stuff and that has really resonated lately, which shamelessly gets mixed up with the stuff we enjoyed at a young age — Venga Boys, Daft Punk and MAD magazine."

First single "Rock It" arrives alongside a video co-directed by Mortis Studio (Taylor Johnson, Dustyn Peterman) and Bobby Astro, showing just how the crew on NUTTY's cover came together for a slice of that big ol' Bodysync bunny-branded pie. As you'll see below, the gathering is as explosive as the duo's latest track.

In July, Bodysync will perform at BC's Shambhala Festival.

Pre-order NUTTY.



NUTTY:



1. Intro

2. I Want It to Be Real

3. Rock It

4. How to Be a Cowboy

5. I Can't Stop

6. Babies

7. Interlude

8. What Us Worry

9. 6 Million

10. Change of Heart

11. Bailar (I Want to Dance) [feat. Daniela Andrade]

12. Worldwide