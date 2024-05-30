Five Must-See Acts at BC's Shambhala Music Festival

Set at the Salmo River Ranch in British Columbia's West Kootenay mountains, Shambhala Music Festival lives up to its namesake — a Tibetan Buddhist and Hindu term referring to a spiritual kingdom — through prioritizing creativity and connection time and again. Now in its 25th year, the festival continues to draw local and international electronic favourites of all kinds to grace its stages.

Whether you snapped up tickets and a campsite early, or have joined the waitlist for a chance to attend, here are five must-see acts playing Shambhala's 2024 edition.

Bodysync (Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage)

In a cultural moment ruled by nostalgia's iron grip, the collaborative project of Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage take a uniquely original approach to channeling beloved sounds from the past. As Bodysync, the duo's fluorescent, immensely enjoyable productions have convinced vocalists like Tinashe, Nite Jewel and Daniela Andrade to join in the fun, and sophomore LP NUTTY lands a month before their Shambhala appearance — giving plenty of time to get synchronized.



DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)

You've seen the Californian as a vocalist and a drummer — all at once, sometimes — but chances are you haven't seen him deliver a set of all-vinyl selections as DJ Pee .Wee. Given his musical breadth between his solo career, NxWorries and Silk Sonic, we're willing to bet that .Paak will come packing musical gems of all kinds in his record crates.



Flowdan

A founding member of British grime crew Roll Deep, Flowdan has long been one of the style's most distinct voices. No stranger to matching his deep, recognizable delivery with daring electronics, the artist is coming off his most prolific year to date, highlighted by a Grammy win, multiple collaborations with Skrillex and guest spots with Sammy Virji, Chase & Status, IMANU and more.

Nia Archives

Establishing herself at the forefront of modern jungle via EPs these last few years, Nia Archives is poised to break even bigger following her absolutely electric full-length debut Silence Is Loud, on which she's both a skilful DnB producer and an undeniable pop star.

Wajatta (Reggie Watts and John Tejada)

After the pandemic derailed their planned Shambhala appearance in 2020, Wajatta will at last take the stage at Salmo River Ranch this summer. The pairing of Watts, an astounding beatboxer and comedian, and house music vet Tejada has only grown stronger with each release, the latter's electronics proving an engaging playground for the former's house diva-inspired vocals.