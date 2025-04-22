Roots rock guitar wizard M. Ward has announced a summer tour of the West Coast, where he will be performing his 2003 album Transfiguration of Vincent in full, along with other cuts from his catalogue.
Joined by his backing band, the Undertakers, Ward will play nine shows in July. Most of these are in the US, but there's also a lone Canadian date: Vancouver on July 24.
See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time. A Spotify presale begins tomorrow (April 23).
M. Ward 2025 Tour Dates:
05/14 Barcelona, Spain - Sala Upload
05/15 València, Spain - 16 TONELADAS | ROCK CLUB
05/16 Granada, Spain - CajaGRANADA Cultural Center
05/17 Cádiz, Spain - Edificio Constitución 1812
07/12 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
07/14 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
07/15 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
07/17 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
07/18 Ojai, CA - Deer Lodge
07/19 Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
07/21 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club
07/24 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
07/26 Carnation, WA - Timber! Outdoor Music Festival