Roots rock guitar wizard M. Ward has announced a summer tour of the West Coast, where he will be performing his 2003 album Transfiguration of Vincent in full, along with other cuts from his catalogue.

Joined by his backing band, the Undertakers, Ward will play nine shows in July. Most of these are in the US, but there's also a lone Canadian date: Vancouver on July 24.

See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time. A Spotify presale begins tomorrow (April 23).

M. Ward 2025 Tour Dates:

05/14 Barcelona, Spain - Sala Upload

05/15 València, Spain - 16 TONELADAS | ROCK CLUB

05/16 Granada, Spain - CajaGRANADA Cultural Center

05/17 Cádiz, Spain - Edificio Constitución 1812

07/12 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

07/14 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

07/15 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

07/17 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

07/18 Ojai, CA - Deer Lodge

07/19 Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

07/21 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

07/24 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

07/26 Carnation, WA - Timber! Outdoor Music Festival