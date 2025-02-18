Ahead of her upcoming album Bloodless, Samia has announced a North American tour with the singer-songwriter making two Canadian stops in Toronto and Montreal.

Following six dates in the UK, Samia will make her way back to North America, where she will play a couple of dates in Massachusetts before heading north to play a show at Toronto's Opera House on May 24. She will then head east for a performance at Le Studio TD in Montreal on May 25 before heading back stateside. She will be accompanied by Raffaella on every North American date, and Hank Heaven in New York.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 21) at 10 a.m. local, with pre-sales beginning tomorrow (February 19) at 1 p.m. local using the code "Bloodless." Check out Exclaim!'s database of Canadian concert listings here.

In addition to the tour announcement, Samia has also released her upcoming record's latest single "Lizard." She shares of the track, "It's painful to stay present, to exist as a real, flesh-and-blood person at a party, after existing comfortably as a myth or a memory. And it was even more painful to try not to ruin a party I'd already ruined."

See the tour itinerary and listen to "Lizard" below.



Samia 2025 Tour Dates:

04/25 Brighton, UK - Resident

04/26 Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

04/28 Liverpool, UK - Rough Trade

04/29 Leeds, UK - Jumbo

04/30 Nottingham, UK - Rough Trade

05/01 London, UK - Rough Trade East

05/01 London, UK - Rough Trade East

05/20 Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

05/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues *

05/22 Northampton, MA - Academy of Music *

05/24 Toronto, ON - The Opera House *

05/25 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD *

05/26 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground *

05/28 Philadelphia, PA - 05/28 Theatre of Living Arts *

05/30 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel * +

05/31 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club *

06/03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

06/05 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall *

06/06 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

06/07 Kansas City, MO - The Trueman *

* with Raffaella

+ with Hank Heaven