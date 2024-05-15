BADBADNOTGOOD Share New EP 'Mid Spiral: Chaos'

BADBADNOTGOOD have had a busy year thus far, and they're keeping their feet on the gas with new EP Mid Spiral: Chaos which arrived today via XL Recordings / Innovative Leisure.

The six-track project is a solo expedition for the instrumental jazz outfit, who often tap a collaborator to sing above their arrangements. Of late, they've worked with Baby Rose on Slow Burn, Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine on hip-hop collective 1999 Write the Future's hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚ and Elmiene on his single "Marking My Time."

Before the EP dropped early this morning, the group tweeted that "new friends" played on the entirety of the project with them, including Toronto jazz musicians Juan Carlos Medrano, Al Sow, Kae Murphy and Felix Fox-Pappas.

Mid Spiral: Chaos is, as we've come to expect from BADBADNOTGOOD, a soul-stirring listen. Check it out below along with a live recording of the title track at Valentine Recording Studios.



