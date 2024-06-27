Avril Lavigne Appointed to the Order of Canada

Avril Lavigne has been appointed to the Order of Canada, the state order recognizing individuals for their exceptional contributions to Canada and humanity.

Lavigne was among the 64 people named Members of the Order of Canada today by Governor General Mary Simon, highlighted as "one of the best-selling female artists of all time."

"With over 50 million albums sold worldwide, she paved the way for female-driven punk-rock music and continues to do so today," Lavigne's Member bio reads.

Lavigne's philanthropic efforts are also highlighted: "Generous with her time, she supports individuals with serious illnesses, disabilities and Lyme disease through the Avril Lavigne Foundation. A global ambassador for Special Olympics, she promotes inclusion and helps end the stigma around intellectual disabilities."

Lavigne was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame last year. The star is in the midst of a world tour behind her recent Greatest Hits compilation, which recently featured an onstage reunion with Sum 41's Deryck Whibley.

Other musicians who have been appointed to the Order of Canada include Shania Twain, Susan Aglukark, Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Bruce Cockburn, Diana Krall, Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor, Kate and Anna McGarrigle, Paul Anka, Bryan Adams, Rita MacNeil, Tom Cochrane and all three members of Rush.