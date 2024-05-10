Avril Lavigne Details 'Greatest Hits' Compilation

As Avril Lavigne enters the "legacy artist" stage of her career, the musician has announced her first-ever best-of compilation. The career-spanning Greatest Hits is out June 21, the same day as vinyl pressings of four of her albums.

The compilation contains 20 songs from throughout her career, spanning from cuts from her 2002 debut Let Go (like "Sk8er Boi" and "Complicated," of course) through to tracks from 2022's Love Sux (with guest appearances from Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear).

Her 2024 tour had already been dubbed a Greatest Hits Tour, so it's only fitting that there's an accompanying album. It will come out on CD, double vinyl and digital formats. It's available to pre-order here; see the tracklist below.

Also on June 21, Avril will release vinyl versions of 2004's Under My Skin, 2007's Best Damn Thing, 2011's Goodbye Lullaby and 2013's Avril Lavigne. Those are available to pre-order here.

Greatest Hits:

1. Sk8er Boi

2. Girlfriend

3. What the Hell

4. Complicated

5. Don't Tell Me

6. I'm a Mess (with Yungblud)

7. He Wasn't

8. Losing Grip

9. My Happy Ending

10. Bite Me

11. Nobody's Home

12. I'm with You

13. When You're Gone

14. Bois Lie (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

15. Smile

16. Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)

17. Rock n Roll

18. Here's to Never Growing Up

19. Keep Holding On

20. Head Above Water