Swedish DJ Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) died by suicide in 2018 at age 28, and after being announced last month, you can now watch the trailer for the new documentary called Avicii – I'm Tim, arriving on Netflix on December 31.

The documentary is described as being narrated by Bergling himself. And while that description smacks of AI goofiness, it sounds like that's not the case, as his narration is pulled from "archival materials."

Avicii – I'm Tim also features interviews with collaborators like Coldplay's Chris Martin and Aloe Blacc.

"Through unique home movies and a huge private archive, we get to follow Tim on a winding journey through life — from the very first breath at the maternity ward in Stockholm in 1989 to the tragic end in Oman in 2018," reads Netflix's synopsis. "This is a film where Tim himself is the narrator and he shares his inner self in a way we haven't heard before. Through himself and everyone close to him — family, artist colleagues and best friends — we get to know Tim — the boy behind Avicii — for the first time."

As previously reported, alongside the documentary's release, December 31 will also see Netflix premiere Avicii – My Last Show, a 30-minute concert film that captures Bergling's final performance from Ibiza's Ushuaïa.

Watch the trailer for Avicii — I'm Tim below.