For someone with a vision as strong as Art d'Ecco's, any stray from form can be seen as somewhat of a departure. This feels true of Serene Demon, which retains all of the Victoria musician's colourful charm with enough freshness to keep you hooked.

The record's true high is its wealth of instrumentation. Horns, marimba, steel drums, congas and much more are backed by snappy basslines and space-filling synths. For this, Serene Demon summons the best parts of Station to Station-era Bowie with a dash of early dance-punk for good measure.

Maybe it's just the Valentine's Day spirit talking, but it sounds like it could be set in an antiquated hotel where the honeymoon suites have heart-shaped tubs. That film of earnest kitsch clings throughout, only to be washed away by the San Pellegrino brain-rinse of its atmosphere.