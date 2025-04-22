Pulp reunited and toured North America in 2024, and now that they have a new album coming out, they're doing it again.
Jarvis Cocker and co. have announced a September leg of North American shows in support of More, their first album in 24 years. The tour includes 10 US shows, plus one in Canada: September 16 at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.
Cocker said in a statement, "If you thought last Fall was good, wait for this one! You deserve more — and we've got More. More than you could imagine……"
See the schedule below. Ticket presales will start on Wednesday (April 23) before going on sale to the general public on Friday (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time.
Pulp's album More is due out June 6.
Pulp 2025 Tour Dates:
06/01 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
06/10 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
06/13 London, UK - The O2
06/14 London, UK - The O2
06/19 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
06/21 Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
07/04 Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
07/10 Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao BBK Live
07/25 Sheffield, UK - Tramlines
08/13 Saint-Père, France – La Route du Rock
09/04 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
09/06 Washington, D.C. - Anthem
09/09 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
09/11 New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
09/13 Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs
09/16 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/17 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple
09/20 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
09/22 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/25 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl ^
09/26 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl ^
^ with LCD Soundsystem