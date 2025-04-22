Pulp reunited and toured North America in 2024, and now that they have a new album coming out, they're doing it again.

Jarvis Cocker and co. have announced a September leg of North American shows in support of More, their first album in 24 years. The tour includes 10 US shows, plus one in Canada: September 16 at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.

Cocker said in a statement, "If you thought last Fall was good, wait for this one! You deserve more — and we've got More. More than you could imagine……"

See the schedule below. Ticket presales will start on Wednesday (April 23) before going on sale to the general public on Friday (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time.

Pulp's album More is due out June 6.

Pulp 2025 Tour Dates:

06/01 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

06/10 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

06/13 London, UK - The O2

06/14 London, UK - The O2

06/19 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

06/21 Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

07/04 Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

07/10 Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao BBK Live

07/25 Sheffield, UK - Tramlines

08/13 Saint-Père, France – La Route du Rock

09/04 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

09/06 Washington, D.C. - Anthem

09/09 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

09/11 New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

09/13 Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs

09/16 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/17 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

09/20 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

09/22 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/25 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl ^

09/26 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl ^

^ with LCD Soundsystem