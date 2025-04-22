After recently reuniting for their upcoming new album 2 (out April 30 through Arts & Crafts), Andy Shauf's Foxwarren have now announced their first North American tour in six years. Foxwarren the 2er includes a substantive Canadian leg, with dates to come in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver before the end of the year.

Things kick off on the band's home turf with a Montreal concert at the Fairmount Theatre on September 13. From there, they'll begin making their way across the US, only to return at the end of the month to play the Opera House in Toronto on September 28.

Following a break in October and much of November, the band will hit the road again starting on November 26 in Winnipeg. Foxwarren have more West Coast Canadian performances on deck in Regina (November 28), Saskatoon (November 29), Edmonton (November 30), Calgary (December 1) and Vancouver (December 4) ahead of wrapping the tour stateside in Los Angeles, CA, on December 11.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (April 25), with various presales starting tomorrow (April 23) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



Foxwarren 2025 Tour Dates:

09/13 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

09/16 Detroit, MI - El Club

09/17 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

09/19 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room

09/20 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room

09/22 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

09/23 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

09/24 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

09/25 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

09/26 Kingston, NY - Assembly

09/28 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

11/26 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

11/28 Regina, SK - The Exchange

11/29 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

11/30 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

12/01 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

12/04 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

12/05 Seattle, WA - Neumos

12/09 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

12/11 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether