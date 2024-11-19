Architects have detailed their 11th studio LP. The British metalcore mainstays will share The Sky, the Earth & All Between on February 28 via Epitaph Records.

Following 2022's the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, The Sky, the Earth & All Between features previously shared singles "Seeing Red" and "Curse," alongside collaborations with House of Protection and Amira Elfeky.

The album is previewed today by "Whiplash," which you can hear below alongside a Slovenia-shot music video directed by Specter Berlin.

Sharing that "Whiplash" marks "the beginning of a new era for Architects," drummer Dan Searle shares of the band's latest, "It is a song that speaks of tribalism, of a deepening chasm that lies between human beings based simply on opinions and beliefs. It gave us the opportunity to explore these concepts in a way that we haven't before and for the first time in a while it gave us fuel to write something truly ferocious."

Searle adds of the visuals, "We've long admired director Specter for his work with Rammstein so it was a pleasure to bring him in for this song to create something for us. His visual concept gave life to the words in a unique way that may create more questions than answers, but sometimes that's the beauty in art."

As previously reported, Architects will support Linkin Park on select dates of that band's 2025 world tour.





The Sky, the Earth & All Between:

1. Elegy

2. Whiplash

3. Blackhole

4. Everything Ends

5. Brain Dead (feat. House of Protection)

6. Evil Eyes

7. Landmines

8. Judgement Day (feat. Amira Elfeky)

9. Broken Mirror

10. Curse

11. Seeing Red

12. Chandelier