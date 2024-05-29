Andy Shauf Announces North American Tour

He'll play 13 Canadian dates this fall

Photo: Ming Wu

BY Allie GregoryPublished May 29, 2024

Andy Shauf has mapped out a North American tour taking place this September, October and November, including 13 cities in Canada.

After kicking off in Chicago on September 9, the singer-songwriter will head to his homeland for shows in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, his hometown of Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Hamilton, St. Catharines, London, Peterborough, Kingston, Montreal and Ottawa. A previously announced Toronto date will happen on August 7 at Budweiser Stage. The fall run wraps on November 9 in Dallas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 31. See the full list of dates below or over at Shauf's website.

Tour Dates

September 16, 2024

September 21, 2024

October 6, 2024

October 12, 2024

October 13, 2024

