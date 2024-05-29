Andy Shauf Announces North American Tour

Andy Shauf has mapped out a North American tour taking place this September, October and November, including 13 cities in Canada.

After kicking off in Chicago on September 9, the singer-songwriter will head to his homeland for shows in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, his hometown of Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Hamilton, St. Catharines, London, Peterborough, Kingston, Montreal and Ottawa. A previously announced Toronto date will happen on August 7 at Budweiser Stage. The fall run wraps on November 9 in Dallas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 31. See the full list of dates below or over at Shauf's website.