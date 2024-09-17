Remember Buckingham Nicks? The eponymous debut album of young lovers Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, before they even joined Fleetwood Mac, has been long out-of-print — but lost in publishing does not mean lost to time. Amongst those deeply touched by the album are indie-rockers Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham, who have now announced their new collaborative project, appropriately named Cunningham Bird — a top-to-bottom cover album of the beloved LP. Cunningham Bird arrives October 18 via Loma Vista Recordings / Verve Forecast.

While the sequencing of songs remains the same as the original, Bird and Cunningham's reinterpretation of Buckingham Nicks features production by Mike Viola, Griffin Goldsmith on drums and percussion and Mike Viola on Wurlitzer, bass and drums.

Bird said of the album, "The best reason to cover anyone is that little part of you that thinks you might do it better. This album epitomizes excess and confidence, and it only made sense to embody that spirit ourselves. The confidence, that is, to mess with an iconic, if underrated gem."

Cunningham added, "Unfamiliar with it, but excited by its scarcity on streaming platforms, we decided to take it on from front to back, in our own way. It was unsurprising to me how it ended up becoming one of the most creatively satisfying record-making experiences I've had."

To preview the album, watch the videos for lead singles "Crying in the Night" and "Crystal" below.



