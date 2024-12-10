Amen Dunes — the primary project of Philadelphia-hailing, New York-based musician Damon McMahon since 2006 — has officially come to an end with the release of a final album. Stripping back songs from this year's Death Jokes with producer Craig Silvey, Death Jokes II is out today via Sub Pop.

"This is the last chapter of the final volume," McMahon said in a press release. "Goodbye, I've barely said a word to you, but it's always like that at parties — we never really see each other, we never say the things we should like to; in fact it's the same everywhere in this life. Let's hope that when we are dead things will be better arranged."

As aforementioned, McMahon founded Amen Dunes in 2006 with the release of D.I.A., an album of 8-track recordings. He later signed to Sacred Bones and released a series of cult favourites for the label, beginning with 2011's Through Donkey Jaw, which was followed by 2014's Love (featuring members of Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Ice Age) and 2018's legacy-cementing Freedom.

Listen to Death Jokes II on your platform of choice below.



