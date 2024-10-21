After returning with "Dead Man," her first new material since her 2021 album In the Meantime (for which she was featured on the cover of Exclaim!), Brampton's Alessia Cara has announced her fourth studio record.

Love & Hyperbole is due out February 14, 2025, via Def Jam, and will be able to pre-order starting at midnight. "I'm so happy to finally share this with you and I can't wait for you to hear the rest of what I feel is my best work to date — or at least my personal favourite," Cara wrote on social media.

The singer-songwriter has also shared the latest preview of the LP, "(Isn't It) Obvious." Check out the percussion-driven, mid-tempo groover — featuring guitar from John Mayer — below.



Last week, Cara spoke out against TMZ's "gross" treatment of Liam Payne's death.