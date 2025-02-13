Brampton's Alessia Cara is releasing her new album Love & Hyperbole just in time for Valentine's Day tomorrow (February 14) — and to further sweeten the deal, she's announced a world tour behind the LP, including a Canadian leg set to bring her to eight cities across six provinces in May.

The singer-songwriter will hit the road starting on April 6 in Boston, MA. After spending that month making the rounds stateside, she'll head down under for a trio of Australian performances ahead of kicking off the Canadian leg of the tour around mid-May, beginning with a lone Quebec stop at Montreal's MTELUS on May 14.

Cara will then play Ontario gigs at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall (May 15) and Caesars Windsor (May 16) before heading to Western Canada to hit up Winnipeg (May 19), Saskatoon (May 20), Edmonton (May 21), Tsuut'ina (May 23) and Vancouver (May 26). In June, the artist will continue the trek overseas, and is currently scheduled to wrap things up on June 19 in Warsaw, Poland.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (February 21) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales getting underway from Tuesday (February 18) onward. (You can sign up for access here.) Check out the full itinerary below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more shows on the horizon.

Alessia Cara 2025 Tour Dates:

04/06 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

04/08 Washington, D.C. - Anthem

04/09 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

04/11 Brooklyn, NY - Paramount

04/12 Norfolk, VA - Nova

04/13 Raleigh, NC - Ritz

04/15 Atlanta, GA - Eastern

04/16 Nashville, TN - Pinnacle

04/18 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

04/19 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

04/22 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

04/25 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

04/26 San Francisco, CA - Nob Hill Masonic

05/06 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

05/07 Sydney, Australia - Roundhouse

05/10 Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre

05/14 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

05/15 Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall

05/16 Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor

05/19 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

05/20 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

05/21 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/23 Tsuut'ina, AB - Stage Bar at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

05/26 Vancouver, BC - Centre in Vancouver

06/08 Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

06/09 London, UK - Roundhouse

06/11 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

06/12 Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

06/14 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

06/15 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

06/16 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

06/19 Warsaw, Poland - Progresja