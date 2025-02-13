Brampton's Alessia Cara is releasing her new album Love & Hyperbole just in time for Valentine's Day tomorrow (February 14) — and to further sweeten the deal, she's announced a world tour behind the LP, including a Canadian leg set to bring her to eight cities across six provinces in May.
The singer-songwriter will hit the road starting on April 6 in Boston, MA. After spending that month making the rounds stateside, she'll head down under for a trio of Australian performances ahead of kicking off the Canadian leg of the tour around mid-May, beginning with a lone Quebec stop at Montreal's MTELUS on May 14.
Cara will then play Ontario gigs at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall (May 15) and Caesars Windsor (May 16) before heading to Western Canada to hit up Winnipeg (May 19), Saskatoon (May 20), Edmonton (May 21), Tsuut'ina (May 23) and Vancouver (May 26). In June, the artist will continue the trek overseas, and is currently scheduled to wrap things up on June 19 in Warsaw, Poland.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (February 21) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales getting underway from Tuesday (February 18) onward. (You can sign up for access here.) Check out the full itinerary below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more shows on the horizon.
Alessia Cara 2025 Tour Dates:
04/06 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
04/08 Washington, D.C. - Anthem
04/09 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
04/11 Brooklyn, NY - Paramount
04/12 Norfolk, VA - Nova
04/13 Raleigh, NC - Ritz
04/15 Atlanta, GA - Eastern
04/16 Nashville, TN - Pinnacle
04/18 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
04/19 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater
04/22 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
04/25 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
04/26 San Francisco, CA - Nob Hill Masonic
05/06 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall
05/07 Sydney, Australia - Roundhouse
05/10 Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre
05/14 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
05/15 Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall
05/16 Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor
05/19 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
05/20 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
05/21 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/23 Tsuut'ina, AB - Stage Bar at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
05/26 Vancouver, BC - Centre in Vancouver
06/08 Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
06/09 London, UK - Roundhouse
06/11 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
06/12 Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
06/14 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
06/15 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
06/16 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
06/19 Warsaw, Poland - Progresja