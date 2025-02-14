Happy Valentine's Day! Whether you love getting in the mushy-gushy spirit of the Hallmark holiday or merely see it as an opportunity to score majorly discounted heart-shaped boxes of chocolate tomorrow, there's something sweet in the air. What's that? Oh, it's just the sonic sweet nothings Canadian artists are whispering with this week's batch of new music releases. Don't make me blush!

Shay Lia is undoubtedly "Ready" for anything on her latest single, while Preoccupations have a newfound gleam about them on the lead track from upcoming new album Ill at Ease. Meanwhile, Pierre Kwenders is keeping things hot and spicy "Everyday" (as per usual) on the latest preview of his Tears on the Dancefloor EP.

Speaking of those, we have a couple of new EPs from Fernie and Customer Service this week, as well as full-length records from Alessia Cara, Art d'Ecco, Kestrels, and Peter Dreams with MOONRIIVR.



Elsewhere, Omega Mighty has that loving feeling with "Oulalala," and new songs from Bestfriend, Born Ruffians, Andrew Hyatt, Amy Millan, PUP and Arm's Length will also get you in your feelings. (Hopefully not enough that you feel compelled to listen to Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, but we're not here to kink shame.)

There are 99 pastel-coloured conversation hearts ready to reveal their tiny candy messages with The Eh! List below




