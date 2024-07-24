It may be BRAT summer (and rapidly becoming coconut summer), but that doesn't mean you don't have time for Canada's up-and-coming musical exports. July's New Faves are here to cushion you once you're done bumpin' that and existing in the context of all in which you live.

From wind-swept, chameleonic rock and silky R&B to industrial experimentation and bubbly pop, this month's crew of newcomers have a little something for everyone.

Banggz

Ottawa, ON

For fans of: TOBi, Boj, Olamide



Known for his versatile performances, Banggz is back this August with new album 4 the Banggerz. The Nigerian rap artist and singer's take on classic Afrobeat, hip hop and jazz elements is fresh and irresistible, but what makes Banggz special is not just his electric stage presence or the clever fusion of genres — it's the conviction in his wordplay and his commitment to spreading positivity. This new project finds him at his creative peak and is sure to expose him to an even larger audience.

Ozioma Nwabuikwu

Free Play Angel

Vancouver, BC

For fans of: Cold Cave, New Order, the Cure



After fronting post-punk outfit UNDERPASS for 13 years, Alexander Miranda's now flying solo as Free Play Angel. In the first four months of 2024, he's released as many synth-and-sample-heavy pop singles, with the most recent gem, this month's "Lemon Street," coming on the heels of opening for Cindy Lee and Heat Waves. Following sets at Verboden Festival and Music Waste, Free Play Angel has darted east with a string of summer shows in Ontario.

Leslie Ken Chu

Greta & the Goldfish

St. John's, NL

For fans of: PACKS, Molly Lewis, Shaina Hayes



After releasing music as a solo artist for several years, Newfoundlander Greta Warner joins forces with the Goldfish again for their second album Harbour Graceless, which was released at the end of May. While known for their short attention spans, these Goldfish make it work for them, drastically changing genres with each track, from the airy woodwinds on "The Scarecrow" to the gun slingin' western stylings of "Music For Ghosts" or the sunny folk of "The Resurrection of Humpty Dumpty." Greta & the Goldfish are sure to be making some bubbles in the Canadian indie scene in the next little while.

Amber Ranson

Kaya Hoax

Montreal, QC

For fans of: M.I.A., COWZ, Charli XCX



Montreal's newest experimental pop princess, Kaya Hoax, breaks in the dancefloor on her debut album Baby Gear. Released back in May, Baby Gear blurs borders between dancehall, alternative hip hop, pop and UK grime. Hoax's music is destined to be an excellent addition to your "BRAT SUMMER" playlist, most likely slotted between M.I.A.'s "Bad Girls" and Charli XCX's "Von dutch."

Amber Ranson

Jordel

Burnaby, BC

For fans of: Frank Ocean, Omar Apollo, the Internet



Hailing from Burnaby, BC, Jordel pulls inspiration from the intersection between indie, R&B and soul. Whether he's waxing poetic to a romantic interest or highlighting the impressive range of his falsetto, Jordel 's mission behind all of his music is to make a meaningful impact within LGBTQIA+ communities around the world. His latest single, "Græ," is a lighthearted and groovy track that makes light of the grey area between two people in that awkward getting-to-know-you phase of dating.

Vanessa Tam

Rau_Ze

Montréal, QC

For fans of: Corneille, Valence, Clairo



After being lauded as the winners of the career-making Québec festival and contest Francouvertes in 2022, Rau_Ze's trajectory has been decidedly upwards. The singer-songwriter duo, made up of Rose Perron and Félix Paul, met in school while studying jazz, and their chemistry is both obvious on stage and on record. Their brilliant debut album Virer nos vies, released in 2023 on 117 Records, easily blends neo-soul sensibilities, pop song structures and smooth R&B, all anchored by Rose's robust and commanding vocals. Radio-Canada named them one of their 2024-2025 revelations, cementing their status as stars on the rise.

Scott Simpson

WE ARE WINTER'S BLUE AND RADIANT CHILDREN

Montreal, QC

For fans of: Silver Mt. Zion, BIG|BRAVE, Ada



A new project from Mat Ball (BIG|BRAVE), Efrim Manuel Menuck (Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Silver Mt. Zion) and Ada's Jonathan Downs and Patch One, the first signals we receive from WAWBARC are those of conflict. A study in media massaged contradictions and an attempt to re-sensitize in a vertically scrolled cultural landscape, the title track from their upcoming NO MORE APOCALYPSE FATHER (arriving september 13 on Constellation) sends a volley of industrial blasts over the fray, then a guitar lights the sky on fire before Menuck's trembling voice feels out the friction.

Tom Beedham

Ashley Velvet

Toronto, ON

For fans of: Kelela, FKA twigs, Kilo Kish



Ashley Velvet — known to her friends as Ashley Vergara — layers pop and R&B-inspired vocals over electronic beats built from the foundations of UK garage and house music. Now based in Toronto, Velvet took power into her own hands and became a one woman show as a self-taught singer, songwriter, beatmaker and recording engineer so she could continue making music on her own terms in her new home. With her latest single, "Crazy 4 U," Vergara explores the honeymoon stage of falling in love, allowing yourself to let your guard down and be vulnerable with someone new.

Vanessa Tam

