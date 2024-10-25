film news
Helen Mirren Is "So Sad That Kurt Cobain Died When He Did Because He Never Saw GPS"
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2024
Kurt Cobain's death was a tragedy on many levels. But here's a new layer of tragedy that we had never considered before: actor Helen Mirren...
'Good Omens' to End with One 90-Minute Episode as Neil Gaiman Exits Amid Assault Allegations
PUBLISHED Oct 24, 2024
Neil Gaiman has reportedly offered to step down from the third and final season of the Prime Video fantasy drama 'Good Omens' in light of...
Andrew Garfield Says Nation's Pride (Ketchup Chips) Are "Kind of a Sin"
PUBLISHED Oct 23, 2024
While his chemistry-filled 'Chicken Shop Date' interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg might be getting more buzz than the film he's promoting...
Cameron Crowe Hopes to Have Joni Mitchell Biopic "Done for Christmas Next Year"
PUBLISHED Oct 23, 2024
Early last year, there were reports circulating about Almost Famous filmmaker Cameron Crowe working on a biopic about his friend and one of...
Calgary's GIRAF Festival Celebrates 20 Years of Independent Animation
PUBLISHED Oct 23, 2024
Calgary's GIRAF — Western Canada's biggest, boldest festival celebrating independent animation — is marking 20 years of outside-the-box...
Marvel's 'Blade' Reboot Cut from Disney's 2025 Schedule
PUBLISHED Oct 22, 2024
Marvel's 'Blade' reboot led by Mahershala Ali has once again been delayed. Multiple outlets report that just over a year from its purported...
North American House Hippo Makes Grand Return in Updated Ad
PUBLISHED Oct 22, 2024
If you follow us on basically any of our social platforms, you'll know we love to reminisce about the North American House Hippo: a critter...
Mike Flanagan to Develop 'Carrie' TV Series at Amazon
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2024
As we wait for more updates on the TV adaptation of 'The Dark Tower,' Mike Flanagan has taken on yet another Stephen King project. Flanagan...