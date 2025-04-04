M. Night Shyamalan's 1999 thriller The Sixth Sense has one of the most iconic twist endings of all time, which is why the Lonely Island are apologizing for spoiling the film's big reveal in their 2008 song "Jizz in My Pants."

The pop-rap track about premature ejaculation features the line, "When Bruce Willis was dead at the end of Sixth Sense, I / Jizzed in my pants." Speaking about the song on this week's episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, they acknowledged that the line is a contentious one — perhaps even more so than the sexual content.

"So this is probably, outside of the censorship issues, the most controversial part of the song, because it is ruining the movie," Andy Samberg admitted.

When Seth Meyers asked if the window for spoilers had closed because the film was so old, Akiva Schaffer reflected, "In that year, I would argue it was closed, because anyone that could watch this video would've seen The Sixth Sense. As time goes by, it actually becomes less okay, because you could have a 20-year-old right now that The Sixth Sense is a classic. ... So it fully gives it away."

Samberg then offered a formal apology, saying, "To anyone out there who this line spoiled the movie for you guys, I truly am sorry. I would hate that myself."