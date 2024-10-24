film news
Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Has Died
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2024
Alvin Rakoff — the Canadian director, writer and producer who helped launch the careers of actors like Sean Connery, Alan Rickman and...
Robbie Robertson Tribute Concert to Be Given Film Treatment by Martin Scorsese
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
As announced this summer, a Robbie Robertson tribute concert is set to take place in Los Angeles, CA, tomorrow (October 17), with scheduled...
Watch the First Trailer for Megan Thee Stallion's 'In Her Words' Documentary
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion has been through a lot, and done even more. In the last year alone, she has hosted the VMAs, released her first album as...
Watch Talking Heads Present Their Own Category on 'Jeopardy!'
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
Though the 'Stop Making Sense' festivities have been going on for over a year, this week marks the official 40th anniversary of the...
Alana Haim Cast in 'The Mastermind' and 'The Drama'
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
Alana Haim is not only a woman in music; she's also, in recent years, become a woman in film, making her screen debut as co-lead in...
Quebec Bubble Tea Company Responds to Simu Liu's Cultural Appropriation Call-Out on 'Dragons' Den'
PUBLISHED Oct 15, 2024
A video clip from when Toronto-raised Simu Liu was recently a celebrity guest on an episode of 'Dragon's Den' has gone viral for the actor's...
Liam Gallagher Responds to Oasis 'SNL' Sketch
PUBLISHED Oct 14, 2024
The devil works hard, but the 'Wicked' marketing team works harder: after an appearance on Charli XCX's 'Brat and it's completely different...
Martin Scorsese-Produced 'Beatles '64' Documentary Coming to Disney+
PUBLISHED Oct 14, 2024
Three years after Peter Jackson's 'Get Back' trilogy was released on Disney+, another Beatles documentary is coming to the streaming...