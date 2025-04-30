The arrival of May means that it's time for spring cleaning, and Netflix Canada is cleaning out its attic of some content.

Titles leaving Netflix in May 2025 include two movies apiece from the Anchorman, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Daddy's Home and Ride Along franchises.

Viewers will also say goodbye to my little friend Scarface, as well as eight seasons of Psych. See all of the departing titles below, and check out what's coming to streaming in May 2025, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

Leaving Netflix Canada in May 2025:

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (May 1)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (May 1)

Psych: Seasons 1–8 (May 1)

Scarface (May 1)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (May 4)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (May 4)

Ride Along (May 7)

Ride Along 2 (May 7)

Daddy's Home (May 22)

Daddy's Home 2 (May 22)