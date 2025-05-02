Canadian comedy legend and "elbows up" advocate Mike Myers is returning home for a Second City benefit show in Toronto alongside Colin Mochrie.

The event will take place at the Second City Toronto on May 12. It's being called It's Always Something: Open Mike, and it's a cancer fundraiser for the charity Gilda's Club, in honour of late SNL comedian Gilda Radner. This will be Myers's first performance at the Second City Toronto in more than 30 years.

Myers was a cast member with the sketch/improv company starting in 1986 before moving to the Second City in Chicago in 1988. Mochrie was also involved in the company in the back half of the '80s.

"We are honoured that Gilda's Toronto approached us to host It's Always Something: Open Mike at the Second City Toronto," said the comedy company's GM Reem Farag. "Bringing people together to enjoy a night of laughter for Gilda Radner's cause with comedy giants Mike Myers and Colin Mochrie, felt not only fitting, but truly special."

Tickets for the event aren't yet listed on the Second City's website.