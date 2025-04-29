Okay, so it seems like spring has actually sprung at this point. The false one that happens before the last couple of snowstorms inevitably makes hopeful fools of us all, but the weather seems to be solid in its forecasting of double-digit temperatures for the foreseeable future here in Ontario. Fingers crossed!

Even though we may now be more inclined to get outside, who doesn't love a good movie night? Especially if you're lucky enough to have a yard and a cute little projector set-up with twinkly lights? As per usual, MUBI has your cinephile (non-derogatory) aspirations in mind with its slate of May new arrivals.

First and foremost, you can catch current Exclaim! cover star Joe Keery as rideshare driver Kurt Kunkle in Spree, a 2020 comedic thriller wherein he goes viral in ways that are much more disturbing than the TikTok prominence of the Djo tune "End of Beginning." Charli XCX's 2021 documentary about making how i'm feeling now in quarantine, Charli XCX: Alone Together, will also be streaming on May 1 to remind us of life pre-BRAT.

Elsewhere, we have more early-pandemic reminders in the form of 2024 comedy The Code, which sees Red Scare's Dasha Nekrasova's character filming a quarantine documentary about her disintegrating relationship with her boyfriend, who was "recently cancelled" — and is becoming increasingly paranoid about his portrayal. In honour of Cannes, MUBI is also presenting a collection of films highlighting Latin American filmmakers.





May 1

Charli XCX: Alone Together

Spree

The Souvenir: Part II

XXY

Heli

Land and Shade

May 16

The Code

May 30

Sasquatch Sunset

May 31

Antichrist