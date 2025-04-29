The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and we have been hitting temperatures of over 20 degrees here in Toronto! If I may put it ever so eloquently, "We are so back." Speaking of being back — Netflix has promised us a busy and exciting spring with its list of new arrivals hitting the platform throughout the month.
The streamer is going to be welcoming several originals over the next 31 days, including series The Four Seasons, FOREVER, Bet, and a marionette recreation of a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in the upcoming season of Love, Death & Robots.
The slate of original films for this month also includes Last Bullet, Nonnas and the latest addition to the Fear Street franchise, Fear Street: Prom Queen. Netflix will also bring back some familiar favourites, including Mean Girls, The Breakfast Club and The Hangover.
Comedy also seems to be having a big month at Netflix, with specials from Conan O'Brien, Mike Birbiglia and Sarah Silverman. Check out the full list of new arrivals below, and see what else is coming to MUBI, Prime Video, Disney+ and more this month.
May 1
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime
The Biggest Fan
The Four Seasons
Clear and Present Danger
Mean Girls
Four Brothers
Our Summers (S1–4)
The Hummingbird Project
The Paper Tigers
Incendies
Wild Cards (S1)
It Takes Two
Wonder Woman
May 2
Peninsula
Train to Busan
Unseen (S2)
May 4
Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
May 5
Britain and The Blitz
Mighty Monsterwheelies (S2)
May 6
The Devil's Plan (S2)
Untold: Shooting Guards
May 7
Full Speed (S2)
Last Bullet
May 8
Blood of Zeus (S3)
FOREVER
Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful
May 9
A Deadly American Marriage
Bad Influence
Nonnas
The Royals
May 10
Backlash: 2025
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
May 11
The Breakfast Club
May 12
Tastefully Yours
April 13
Bad Thoughts
Untold: The Liver King
May 14
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
Snakes and Ladders
May 15
Bet
Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)
Franklin
Pernille: (S5)
Secrets We Keeps
Sort Of (S1–3)
Thank You, Next (S2)
Vini Jr
May 16
Dear Hongrang
Football Parents
Lucy
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
The Quilters
Rotten Legacy
May 17
please don't destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
Turbo
May 18
Men in Black: International
May 19
Night School
May 20
Sarah Silverman: Portmortem
Untold: The Fall of Favre
May 21
Newly Rich, Newly Poor
Real Men
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark
May 22
Collateral
Downsizing
Sirens
Tyler Perry's She the People
May 23
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds
Big Mouth (S8)
Fear Street: Prom Queen
Forget You Not
Off Track 2
May 24
Our Unwritten Seoul
May 26
Cocomelon (S13)
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life
May 28
F1: The Academy
May 29
Dept. Q
May 30
A Widow's Gsame
The Heart Knows
Vikings (S6)
May 31
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Shark Tale
Straight Outta Compton