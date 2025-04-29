The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and we have been hitting temperatures of over 20 degrees here in Toronto! If I may put it ever so eloquently, "We are so back." Speaking of being back — Netflix has promised us a busy and exciting spring with its list of new arrivals hitting the platform throughout the month.

The streamer is going to be welcoming several originals over the next 31 days, including series The Four Seasons, FOREVER, Bet, and a marionette recreation of a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in the upcoming season of Love, Death & Robots.

The slate of original films for this month also includes Last Bullet, Nonnas and the latest addition to the Fear Street franchise, Fear Street: Prom Queen. Netflix will also bring back some familiar favourites, including Mean Girls, The Breakfast Club and The Hangover.

Comedy also seems to be having a big month at Netflix, with specials from Conan O'Brien, Mike Birbiglia and Sarah Silverman. Check out the full list of new arrivals below, and see what else is coming to MUBI, Prime Video, Disney+ and more this month.

May 1

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime

The Biggest Fan

The Four Seasons

Clear and Present Danger

Mean Girls

Four Brothers

Our Summers (S1–4)

The Hummingbird Project

The Paper Tigers

Incendies

Wild Cards (S1)

It Takes Two

Wonder Woman

May 2

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Unseen (S2)

May 4

Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

May 5

Britain and The Blitz

Mighty Monsterwheelies (S2)

May 6

The Devil's Plan (S2)

Untold: Shooting Guards

May 7

Full Speed (S2)

Last Bullet

May 8

Blood of Zeus (S3)

FOREVER

Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful

May 9

A Deadly American Marriage

Bad Influence

Nonnas

The Royals

May 10

Backlash: 2025

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

May 11

The Breakfast Club

May 12

Tastefully Yours

April 13

Bad Thoughts

Untold: The Liver King

May 14

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

Snakes and Ladders

May 15

Bet

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)

Franklin

Pernille: (S5)

Secrets We Keeps

Sort Of (S1–3)

Thank You, Next (S2)

Vini Jr

May 16

Dear Hongrang

Football Parents

Lucy

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

The Quilters

Rotten Legacy

May 17

please don't destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Turbo

May 18

Men in Black: International

May 19

Night School

May 20

Sarah Silverman: Portmortem

Untold: The Fall of Favre

May 21

Newly Rich, Newly Poor

Real Men

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

May 22

Collateral

Downsizing

Sirens

Tyler Perry's She the People

May 23

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

Big Mouth (S8)

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Forget You Not

Off Track 2

May 24

Our Unwritten Seoul

May 26

Cocomelon (S13)

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life

May 28

F1: The Academy

May 29

Dept. Q

May 30

A Widow's Gsame

The Heart Knows

Vikings (S6)

May 31

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event

Shark Tale

Straight Outta Compton