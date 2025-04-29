Here's Everything Coming to Netflix Canada in May 2025

Including 'Fear Street: Prom Queen,' three new comedy specials and more

BY Karlie RogersPublished Apr 29, 2025

The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and we have been hitting temperatures of over 20 degrees here in Toronto! If I may put it ever so eloquently, "We are so back." Speaking of being back — Netflix has promised us a busy and exciting spring with its list of new arrivals hitting the platform throughout the month. 

The streamer is going to be welcoming several originals over the next 31 days, including series The Four Seasons, FOREVER, Bet, and a marionette recreation of a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in the upcoming season of Love, Death & Robots

The slate of original films for this month also includes Last Bullet, Nonnas and the latest addition to the Fear Street franchise, Fear Street: Prom Queen. Netflix will also bring back some familiar favourites, including Mean Girls, The Breakfast Club and The Hangover. 

Comedy also seems to be having a big month at Netflix, with specials from Conan O'Brien, Mike Birbiglia and Sarah Silverman. Check out the full list of new arrivals below, and see what else is coming to MUBI, Prime Video, Disney+ and more this month. 

May 1

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime
The Biggest Fan
The Four Seasons
Clear and Present Danger
Mean Girls
Four Brothers
Our Summers (S1–4)
The Hummingbird Project
The Paper Tigers
Incendies
Wild Cards (S1)
It Takes Two
Wonder Woman

May 2

Peninsula
Train to Busan
Unseen (S2)

May 4

Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

May 5

Britain and The Blitz
Mighty Monsterwheelies (S2)

May 6

The Devil's Plan (S2)
Untold: Shooting Guards

May 7

Full Speed (S2)
Last Bullet

May 8

Blood of Zeus (S3)
FOREVER
Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful

May 9

A Deadly American Marriage
Bad Influence
Nonnas
The Royals

May 10

Backlash: 2025
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III

May 11

The Breakfast Club

May 12

Tastefully Yours

April 13

Bad Thoughts
Untold: The Liver King

May 14

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
Snakes and Ladders

May 15

Bet
Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)
Franklin
Pernille: (S5)
Secrets We Keeps
Sort Of (S1–3)
Thank You, Next (S2)
Vini Jr

May 16

Dear Hongrang
Football Parents
Lucy
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
The Quilters
Rotten Legacy

May 17

please don't destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
Turbo

May 18

Men in Black: International

May 19

Night School

May 20

Sarah Silverman: Portmortem
Untold: The Fall of Favre

May 21

Newly Rich, Newly Poor
Real Men
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

May 22

Collateral
Downsizing
Sirens
Tyler Perry's She the People

May 23

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds
Big Mouth (S8)
Fear Street: Prom Queen
Forget You Not
Off Track 2

May 24

Our Unwritten Seoul

May 26

Cocomelon (S13)
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life

May 28

F1: The Academy

May 29

Dept. Q

May 30

A Widow's Gsame
The Heart Knows
Vikings (S6)

May 31

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Shark Tale
Straight Outta Compton

