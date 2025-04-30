Spring brings a bounty of Nicole Kidman content to Prime Video, as the streamer has detailed its May 2025 lineup.

First up is Kidman's horny boss/intern drama Babygirl, which lands on May 6. A couple weeks later, Season 2 of Kidman's wellness guru mystery Nine Perfect Strangers will follow.

One of the biggies from Oscar season will arrive in the form of The Brutalist on May 16. Jessica Biel stars in the thriller series The Better Sister (May 19), while Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively lead Paul Feig's murderous black comedy Another Simple Favor (May 1).

Last but certainly not least, The Sexiest Man in Winnipeg will be exposed with a true crime doc on May 9. See Prime Video's May 2025 schedule below, and see all of the month's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Disney+ and more) here.

May 1

Another Simple Favor

7 Assassins

A Beautiful Mind

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Absolution

Adrift

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Ambush Bay

American Outlaws

American Pie 2

Bridesmaids

Carrie

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Defiance

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Enter the Ninja

Fifty Shades of Grey

Flawless

Hysteria

In the Heat of the Night

Iron Warrior

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Ultimatum

Jason Bourne

The Bourne Legacy

Jaws

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park: The Lost World

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Knocked Up

Liar, Liar

Little Man Tate

Man of Tai Chi

Outer Limits 1963 S1–S2

Over the Hedge

Rage of Honor

Real Men

Righteous Kill

Rogue

Ronin

Run Silent, Run Deep

Secrets in the Sisterhood

Shadow of Suspicion

Shark Tale

Showgirls

Slipping into Darkness

Soldier Boyz

Some Like It Hot

Spaceballs

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen: The Deadly Mission

The Dirty Dozen: The Fatal Mission

The Fast and the Furious

The Theory of Everything

May 2

Bushido

Apocalypse Love Story

Musashi: The Battle and Truth of Musashi Miyamoto

It's a Doll's World

May 3

Channel Zero S1–S4

NWSL: Washington Spirit v Angel City FC

ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Blippi Blippi's Educational Adventures for Kids S12

Bionic Woman S1–S3

Battlestar Galactica ('78)

Minibods S4

Caprica

Miami Vice S1–S4

May 5

Betray: Thirst

May 6

Babygirl

David Spade: Dandelion

May 7

Gag Manga Biyori S1–S4

Odela 2

May 8

The Assessment

Octopus!

Molly-Mae: Behind It All Part 2

Bad Moms

Hands of Stone

Academy of Country Music Awards S4

Collide

Garras

The September Issue

Gram Chikitsalay

May 9

The Sexiest Man in Winnipeg

After 30

May 10

Antiks S3

Morphle S3

NWSL: Racing Louisville FC v Gotham FC

Meekah S3

Blippi Wonders S3

May 12

Kevin James Doyle: Fool Proof

May 13

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop

BE:FIRST Live in Tokyo Dome 2025

May 15

Overcompensating

Losers Take All

Lego Dreamzzzz

Marie & Bruce

Let Go

Golden

Stockton to Table Rock

May 16

The Brutalist

Murder Drones

Good Earth

May 17

The Lost Days

Lellobee City Farm S3

Insectibles S6

NWSL: Orlando Pride v Kansas City Current

Gecko's Garage Classics S3

May 18

Cuban Fury

Poms

May 20

Motorheads

Wolf Man

Almajiri

Puss In Boots

May 22

Nine Perfect Strangers S2

Earnhardt

Gangers

May 23

Clarkson's Farm S4

Talk Portugal

A Scam Called Love

Sin Book 1

Sin Book 2

May 24

Supa Strikas S1–S2

Toddler Fun Learning S1–S3

Go Buster! S1–S3

Blippi & Meekah's Gameshow

Go Buster Songs S1–S2

NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v Washington Spirit

Oddbods Funny Cartoons For Kids S1–S3

Toddler Fun Learning Songs

Kiiyii S1–S2

Morphle Classics S7–S10

May 25

A Hard Place

May 26

Presence

May 27

Goodrich

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy S2

May 29

The Better Sister

Lesbian Vampire Killers

May 30

Viaje de fin de curso: Mallorca

Un Mariage Sans Fin

El Novicio Rebelde

May 31

Good Boy

Diamond in the Sky

Listening Ears

Morphle S4

Gecko's Garage S4