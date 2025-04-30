Spring brings a bounty of Nicole Kidman content to Prime Video, as the streamer has detailed its May 2025 lineup.
First up is Kidman's horny boss/intern drama Babygirl, which lands on May 6. A couple weeks later, Season 2 of Kidman's wellness guru mystery Nine Perfect Strangers will follow.
One of the biggies from Oscar season will arrive in the form of The Brutalist on May 16. Jessica Biel stars in the thriller series The Better Sister (May 19), while Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively lead Paul Feig's murderous black comedy Another Simple Favor (May 1).
Last but certainly not least, The Sexiest Man in Winnipeg will be exposed with a true crime doc on May 9. See Prime Video's May 2025 schedule below, and see all of the month's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Disney+ and more) here.
May 1
Another Simple Favor
7 Assassins
A Beautiful Mind
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Absolution
Adrift
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Ambush Bay
American Outlaws
American Pie 2
Bridesmaids
Carrie
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Defiance
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Enter the Ninja
Fifty Shades of Grey
Flawless
Hysteria
In the Heat of the Night
Iron Warrior
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Ultimatum
Jason Bourne
The Bourne Legacy
Jaws
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park: The Lost World
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Knocked Up
Liar, Liar
Little Man Tate
Man of Tai Chi
Outer Limits 1963 S1–S2
Over the Hedge
Rage of Honor
Real Men
Righteous Kill
Rogue
Ronin
Run Silent, Run Deep
Secrets in the Sisterhood
Shadow of Suspicion
Shark Tale
Showgirls
Slipping into Darkness
Soldier Boyz
Some Like It Hot
Spaceballs
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Birdcage
The Dirty Dozen: The Deadly Mission
The Dirty Dozen: The Fatal Mission
The Fast and the Furious
The Theory of Everything
May 2
Bushido
Apocalypse Love Story
Musashi: The Battle and Truth of Musashi Miyamoto
It's a Doll's World
May 3
Channel Zero S1–S4
NWSL: Washington Spirit v Angel City FC
ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
Blippi Blippi's Educational Adventures for Kids S12
Bionic Woman S1–S3
Battlestar Galactica ('78)
Minibods S4
Caprica
Miami Vice S1–S4
May 5
Betray: Thirst
May 6
Babygirl
David Spade: Dandelion
May 7
Gag Manga Biyori S1–S4
Odela 2
May 8
The Assessment
Octopus!
Molly-Mae: Behind It All Part 2
Bad Moms
Hands of Stone
Academy of Country Music Awards S4
Collide
Garras
The September Issue
Gram Chikitsalay
May 9
The Sexiest Man in Winnipeg
After 30
May 10
Antiks S3
Morphle S3
NWSL: Racing Louisville FC v Gotham FC
Meekah S3
Blippi Wonders S3
May 12
Kevin James Doyle: Fool Proof
May 13
Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop
BE:FIRST Live in Tokyo Dome 2025
May 15
Overcompensating
Losers Take All
Lego Dreamzzzz
Marie & Bruce
Let Go
Golden
Stockton to Table Rock
May 16
The Brutalist
Murder Drones
Good Earth
May 17
The Lost Days
Lellobee City Farm S3
Insectibles S6
NWSL: Orlando Pride v Kansas City Current
Gecko's Garage Classics S3
May 18
Cuban Fury
Poms
May 20
Motorheads
Wolf Man
Almajiri
Puss In Boots
May 22
Nine Perfect Strangers S2
Earnhardt
Gangers
May 23
Clarkson's Farm S4
Talk Portugal
A Scam Called Love
Sin Book 1
Sin Book 2
May 24
Supa Strikas S1–S2
Toddler Fun Learning S1–S3
Go Buster! S1–S3
Blippi & Meekah's Gameshow
Go Buster Songs S1–S2
NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v Washington Spirit
Oddbods Funny Cartoons For Kids S1–S3
Toddler Fun Learning Songs
Kiiyii S1–S2
Morphle Classics S7–S10
May 25
A Hard Place
May 26
Presence
May 27
Goodrich
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy S2
May 29
The Better Sister
Lesbian Vampire Killers
May 30
Viaje de fin de curso: Mallorca
Un Mariage Sans Fin
El Novicio Rebelde
May 31
Good Boy
Diamond in the Sky
Listening Ears
Morphle S4
Gecko's Garage S4