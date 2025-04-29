If you can't stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen — and away from outside this summer. Instead, settle for the air-conditioned comfort of your living room: The Bear has unveiled the date of its return for Season 4, and it'll have us saying "Yes, chef!" on June 15.

The return of the show will run on Disney+ in Canada, and FX in the US. The announcement comes far after Season 4 was teased back in November.

The Bear's fourth season also comes as Matty Matheson is starting a backup career path as the lead singer of hardcore Canadian supergroup Pig Pen.

Ahead of Season 4's premiere, revisit our reviews of Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of the show.