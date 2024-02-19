film news
Chris Pine Laughs Off Nepo Baby Accusations
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
When nepo baby discourse blew up in 2022, Ficus feuding star Chris Pine's name was frequently brought into the conversation, since his...
Neve Campbell Feels "Really Grateful" That Her 'Scream' Salary Concerns Were Heard
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
In March, Neve Campbell announced her return to the 'Scream' franchise, and has now shared details about the negotiations that led to her...
Céline Dion Jukebox Musical Parody 'Titanique' Charting Course for Montreal and Toronto
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
My favourite thing about musicals has to be the sheer breadth of unhinged imagination possessed by the great minds that go, "Wow, there...
Vampire Weekend to Perform on 'SNL' in May
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
Vampire Weekend will return to 'Saturday Night Live' this month as musical guests. The band's scheduled appearance on the May 11 episode...
Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone Reunite for Anal Chess Scandal Film
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
After joining forces for last year's excellent show 'The Curse,' Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone may join forces once again for a film...
Ryan Gosling & Mikey Day Brought Beavis & Butt-Head to the 'Fall Guy' Premiere
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day weren't the only ones cracking up while portraying Beavis and Butt-Head on 'SNL' earlier this month, but the...
Chris Pine Sued over Ficus Trees
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
As an actor, Chris Pine has quite a lot of range — but the apple still doesn't fall far. As 'TMZ' reports, he's entangled in the branches of...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Spotted Shooting Netflix's 'FUBAR' in Elora, ON
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2024
Though we're still of the opinion that there can be only one FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger did so well leading the Netflix show that it was...