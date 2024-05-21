film news
Ontario YouTuber Drank His Own Sweat with 'Dune' Replica Filtering Suit
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
There are places where drinking your own sweat is a necessary measure — for example, the 'Dune' fictional desert planet of Arrakis...
Morgan Spurlock, Director of 'Super Size Me,' Dead at 53
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Morgan Spurlock, the documentary filmmaker known for taking on McDonald's with 2004's Super Size Me, has died at the age of 53 due to cance...
Amy Poehler Was Covered in Spaghetti on the Cover of a Yo La Tengo CD Single
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Nobody's asking what my favourite Yo La Tengo album is; but if you were, I'd probably say 'And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out.' The ...
Hank Azaria Forms Bruce Springsteen Cover Band
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
After getting a taste for the music industry in his role on 'The Idol,' Hank Azaria has announced that he'll do the same in real life with...
Matty Matheson's Michelin Guide Toronto Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Matty Matheson's award-winning Mexican restaurant Fonda Balam will close its doors for good next month after three years in Toronto's...
Hot Docs to Close Temporarily Due to "Urgent Financial Challenges"
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Following the en-masse exit of 10 programmers ahead of the 2024 iteration of the film festival, Hot Docs — Canada's largest documentary...
Matthew Perry's Death Under Criminal Investigation
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have launched a criminal investigation into the death of...
Pixar Lays Off 14 Percent of Workforce
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
As of today, Pixar has laid off 14 percent of its workforce, 'Variety' reports. Approximately 175 staffers were let go from the animation...