Donald Trump's executive order to cut NPR and PBS has affected more jobs than previously thought, including the residents of Sesame Street.

Elmo has been the first of the PBS show's stars to announce he's been laid off, and he did so in a since-deleted LinkedIn post. We wonder if he was in violation of an NDA!

"Elmo is looking for his next opportunity," the third-person post read, after the red monster acknowledged how much he'll miss his friends Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie, among others. "Elmo is good at so many things. Like hugs. Elmo LOVES giving hugs. Elmo can also recognize the letter E, spell his name, feel empathy, sing 'Elmo's Song' and ask how you are doing. Elmo is open to full-time or freelance roles." Honestly, those are stronger qualifications than any recent graduate who got their degree with ChatGPT as a tutor!

Though a huge recession indicator, a representative told Complex that the personal news from Elmo didn't come from Sesame Workshop. Read the whole statement below.