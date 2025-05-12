Congratulations are in order for Simu Liu and his partner Allison Hsu, who announced their engagement on Instagram yesterday (May 11).

The pair shared sticky-sweet photos of themselves in white outfits on a balcony in Paris. "From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always," Liu captioned his post.

Hsu works in music as the Senior Director of Digital Marketing at Interscope Records, and was featured on the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2022. She and Liu started dating that same year.

Many of the couple's famous friends, like Florence Pugh, Laufey and Atsuko Okatsuka, shared their well wishes in the comments.