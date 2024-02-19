film news
Here's Chet Hanks Explaining the Drake/Kendrick Feud to Tom Hanks
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
Anyone who has been following Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud in the past couple months has probably had to explain the whole ordeal to...
Jeremy Renner Reflects on Near-Death Accident as He Returns to Work: "I Even Broke My Taint"
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
On New Year's Day 2023, Jeremy Renner was nearly killed in a snowplow accident, when he was run over by a huge snowcat. Now that he's...
'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae Reveals Season 2 Release Date
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Over two years on from learning Hwang Dong-hyuk's 'Squid Game' would be getting a second season at Netflix, its star has shared when the...
Eased CanCon Requirements Will Allow Corus to Lean Into Unscripted Content, Says Exec
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Earlier this week, the news broke that the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) had granted mass media company...
If You Need Trigger Warnings, Judi Dench Wonders Why You Would Go to the Theatre at All
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Trigger warnings, which prepare an audience for distressing content of a particular nature, have become increasingly common in pretty much...
Shania Twain to Feature on 'Twister' Sequel Soundtrack
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Okay, so apparently they're making a sequel to 'Twister'? Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), 'Twisters' — a "current day chapter" of the...
Adam Sandler-Led 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Officially Ordered by Netflix
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Adam Sandler will soon swing into action as Happy Gilmore once again, as a hotly anticipated sequel to his 1996 comedy has been ordered by...
Francis Ford Coppola Allegedly Tried Kissing Extras, Smoked Weed "Often" on 'Megalopolis' Set
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Days ahead of his long-awaited, self-financed sci-fi epic Megalopolis premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, it's been alleged that direct...