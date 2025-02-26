Karen Knox's We Forgot to Break Up captures the highs and lows of Toronto local scene stardom, and the story of music, love and friendship can be experienced with new screening events in Canada next month.

Based on Kayt Burgess's award-winning book Heidegger Stairwell, Knox's We Forgot to Break Up follows a diverse group of musicians in Toronto's local music scene, who form a band dubbed the New Normals. As the outfit rises to fame, their musical journey is marred by personal and romantic entanglements, testing bonds of bandmates and friends.

In an 8/10 review of We Forgot to Break Up, Exclaim! contributor Lindsay Clarke wrote that the film "encapsulates what it means to be an artist in their early 20s," standing as "a love letter to early adulthood, art and Toronto's bustling music scene."

We Forgot to Break Up features original songs from Torquil Campbell of Stars, with the soundtrack also boasting cuts from Peaches, Gentleman Reg, the Hidden Cameras, Thrush Hermit, Sloan, Cub and more.

Nearly a year on from its May 2024 premiere at the Inside Out Film and Video Festival, We Forgot to Break Up returns to the big screen this March.

On March 15, the film will be screened at Toronto's TIFF Lightbox, ahead of a March 19 showing at Vancouver's Rio Theatre — complete with a post-show Q&A session featuring filmmakers and Campbell.

Tickets are now available for the Toronto screening via TIFF, and the Vancouver screening via the Rio Theatre's official website. Additional Canadian screenings have yet to be announced.

Watch a trailer for We Forgot to Break Up below. The film stars Lane Webber, Daniel Gravelle, June Laporte, Jordan Dawson and Hallea Jones.