Having recently announced her final performance at Toronto's soon-to-be-shuttered Phoenix Concert Theatre, Peaches returns in the first trailer for a new documentary on the artist born Merrill Nisker from French filmmaker Marie Losier.

Peaches Goes Bananas will have its world premiere (via Best Friend Forever) at Venice Days, which runs alongside the Venice International Film Festival, from August 28 to September 7 this year. Portraying Peaches on and off of the stage, the film is said to showcase her live performances, her creative process, and special bond with her sister, Suki.

"There was a special feeling between Marie and I from the moment we met — a comfort, a joy, a creative force, a knowing," Peaches said in a statement. "Marie's style is all her own and I love her for that. There are such sacred moments captured on film that I will always cherish, especially since the passing of my sister and my father."

Losier added, "The way she embodies her art and lives her life is very comfortable and natural. For me, as I age, it's inspiring to see her body remaining beautiful and active, always experimenting and communicating with the audience. The body is always central to my films, and with Peaches, it was a significant gesture to meet a woman artist who deals with both intimacy and performance on stage."

Watch the trailer — which spotlights the punk energy infused into Peaches' titty-tastic live shows, as well as Nisker's former day job at the YMCA — below.