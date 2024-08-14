Peaches has announced a performance at Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre ahead of the venue closing its doors in early 2025.

As part of A Final Spin – Celebrating 33 1/3 Years of the Phoenix Concert Theatre, the venue will welcome the artist born Merrill Nisker to grace its stage one final time on September 22.

A ticket presale can be accessed tomorrow (August 15) from 10 a.m. ET using the code "MASK," ahead of tickets going on sale to the public Friday (August 16) at 10 a.m. ET.

Nisker's most recent album as Peaches is 2015's Rub. A release announcing a 20th anniversary tour for The Teaches of Peaches in 2022 noted that the artist was at work on a follow-up effort.

Earlier this year, Peaches remixed Romy's "Did I" and joined Garbage onstage in Berlin.

The Phoenix's Final Spin concert series also includes a September performance by Daniel Lanois.