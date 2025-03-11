Singer, producer and performer Boyfriend has announced her new album In the Garden, set for release on May 9 via Queen Diva Music.
The concept record, which reimagines the Genesis story, features a range of collaborators, including Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters, Peaches, Billy Porter and Big Freedia. The album's release will also coincide with a live performance, bringing the project's characters to the stage.
In the Garden is previewed today with the release of its first single "Fight," a burlesque-inspired ballad featuring call-and-response verses by Shears. The theatrical track sees Shears's brash portrayal of Adam, juxtaposed with Boyfriend's commanding Eve.
Check out "Fight (Feat. Jake Shears)" and the full tracklist for In the Garden below.
In the Garden:
1. Prologue - Billy Porter
2. Creation - Big Freedia
3. Enter Eve - Billy Porter
4. Eve - Boyfriend
5. Enter Adam - Billy Porter
6. Adam - Jake Shears
7. Party - Boyfriend, Jake Shears
8. Protasis - Billy Porter
9. Rules - Big Freedia
10. Enter Serpent - Billy Porter
11. Serpent - Peaches
12. Epitasis - Billy Porter
13. Curious - Boyfriend
14. Catastasis - Billy Porter
15. Want - Boyfriend
16. Debate - Boyfriend, Peaches
17. Catastrophe - Billy Porter
18. Bite - Boyfriend
19. Curse - Big Freedia
20. Fight - Boyfriend, Jake Shears
21. Epilogue - Billy Porter
22. Paradise Lost - Boyfriend