Singer, producer and performer Boyfriend has announced her new album In the Garden, set for release on May 9 via Queen Diva Music.

The concept record, which reimagines the Genesis story, features a range of collaborators, including Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters, Peaches, Billy Porter and Big Freedia. The album's release will also coincide with a live performance, bringing the project's characters to the stage.

In the Garden is previewed today with the release of its first single "Fight," a burlesque-inspired ballad featuring call-and-response verses by Shears. The theatrical track sees Shears's brash portrayal of Adam, juxtaposed with Boyfriend's commanding Eve.

Check out "Fight (Feat. Jake Shears)" and the full tracklist for In the Garden below.



In the Garden:

1. Prologue - Billy Porter

2. Creation - Big Freedia

3. Enter Eve - Billy Porter

4. Eve - Boyfriend

5. Enter Adam - Billy Porter

6. Adam - Jake Shears

7. Party - Boyfriend, Jake Shears

8. Protasis - Billy Porter

9. Rules - Big Freedia

10. Enter Serpent - Billy Porter

11. Serpent - Peaches

12. Epitasis - Billy Porter

13. Curious - Boyfriend

14. Catastasis - Billy Porter

15. Want - Boyfriend

16. Debate - Boyfriend, Peaches

17. Catastrophe - Billy Porter

18. Bite - Boyfriend

19. Curse - Big Freedia

20. Fight - Boyfriend, Jake Shears

21. Epilogue - Billy Porter

22. Paradise Lost - Boyfriend